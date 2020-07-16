Viola Davis explains why she takes on more “The Color of Feelings”

Two years after publicly repented of having played in “The Color of Feelings”, the actress Viola Davis is explained in more detail in an interview for Vanity Fair.

According to Viola Davis, the role of Aibileen in The Color of Feelingsthat still has not won a nomination for an Oscar in 2011, is an error of course. In an interview for Vanity Fair this July 14, the actress explained that she felt betrayed by the movie :

“Small stories that are of interest to our humanity. They are interested in the idea of being black, but… is limited to an audience exclusively white. This target public can, in the best of cases, the place in the film, and follow an academic course on what it means to be us. Then leave the room and talk about the film, what I wanted to say. They are not moved by what we are.”

The film, she is short, has been “designed by the filter and the interior of systemic racism.“At the time of its launch, in 2011, The Color of Feelings he had known a great success among the public ($216 million in the world), and helped launch the career of Viola Davis, at the age of 45 years. From the beginning of the month of June, the film finds a second life on Netflix, rising among the big hits of the platform, while at the same time of the protests in reaction to the death of George Floyds shaking the country. On Twitter, some personalities, as the critic Rebecca Theodore-Vachon have demolished the movie : “I’m so sorry, but the last thing that people need to look at are the films of the ‘racial reconciliation’ as The Color of Feelings.”

LRT – I’m so sorry, but the last thing folx need to be seen are bootleg “racial reconciliation” films like “The Help” – if you need a list of Black films, Black film critics are here happy to suggest some really good ones. Hello, happy to help. pic.twitter.com/0diLv2kD75 — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) On June 4, 2020

Let us remember that this is not the first time that The Color of Feelings is located in the centre of the debate. In 2011, the highly influential writer and academic, Valerie Velez, spoke of“a feel good movie for White people, for a nation to loose”.

The Color of feelings he never gives the point of view of the characters black

The film, Tate Taylor, an adaptation of the homonymous novel from Kathryn Stockett, tells the story of a young woman, white and middle-class from the 1960s, back in his hometown in the state of Mississippi after a long study of journalism. The young Emma Stone played the main role with all the vivacity that we know of him, and makes your character, a heroine sympathetic, touching, straight from the movies social hollywood of the years 1930-1940. But the problem is there : the XXIth century, remains a character white that comes to the rescue of the characters in black. The apprentice journalist gives voice to the woman home, black, that have educated generations of petty-bourgeois whites. However, to Viola Davis, the two maids (Aibileen that she embodies and Minny, played by Octavia Spencer) are never really saw in the movie. In 2018 already, as reported Deadlineshe said in New York Times:

“I had the impression that at the end of the day, this was not the voice of the woman of the chamber which was heard (…) I know, Aibileen. I know Minny. This is my great mother. This is my mom. And I know that if you make a movie where all the challenge is to know what it is to work for the Whites, and to raise their children in 1963, I want to hear what you really feel about it. I’ve never heard it during the movie .”

Viola Davis has been announced in the casting of the next film from Gina Prince-Bythewood, the director of the action movie currently on Netflix with Charlize Theron, The Old Guard. The plot will take place in the ancient african kingdom of Dahomey (today Benin), one of the most powerful continent in the EIGHTEENTH centuryth and NINETEENTHth centuries. The actress will embody The Wife Of The King,the general of a unit exclusively of women known as the Amazons. Nanisca and his daughter Nawi fought against the French soldiers and the neighbouring villages, which reduced its people to a state of slavery and made them live in fear. Lupita Nyongo may be the daughter of Viola Davis in the film the warrior and the woman.