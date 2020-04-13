Viral Video: a small crack challenged Messi and partied like Cristiano Ronaldo

Arat Hosseini is a prodigy child iranian seven years, superentrenado, that you have in Instagram almost three million followersas if it were already of a global crack. His skill attracts the attention in comparison with other children of their age and even in comparison with many other much larger, with the plays and stand out.

Become a true influencer, the small goes up to constantly new challenges to their social networks, in which the common factor is his incredible skill with a ball that almost reaches the knees.

But this time it was more than that and wearing the shirt of Barcelona he challenged Lionel Messi to be able to make a chilean as the one he tested. All with a lot of care, because looking at camera confessed to the crack argentine who loves him.

The funny thing is that Arat Hosseini completed his feat with a celebration of the style of Cristiano Ronaldo, who, according to those who best know him, is to his maximum idol in football, and a model to follow for him, who at such a young age already is proud of having abs so marked as the Portuguese.

This detail, among other things, gave rise to a dispute over the prodigy footballer iranian, that has to do with the findings about an apparent situation of explotasión child of their parents and of those who represent him. His father, precisely, makes your time coach, and it seems to demand it at the level of the global superstars.