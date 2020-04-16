VIRAL VIDEO: Benjamin Aidoo, the leading ghanaian of the dancing with the coffin

In these moments of anguish for all, one of the great stars of Internet is the video of the ghanaians that make a dance with coffins. “Let me tell you something: this is a brand now. He started because he had killed a father, then I suggested why we could not make a choreography, for them to stop crying. And so it was. Thanked Me and was transformed into a brand.”

The viral video of the interview with the ghanaian Benjamin Aidoo

The leading ghanaian’s so famous viral video (or meme) where they come out dancing a few men carrying a coffin is Benjamin Aidooname , which appears to appear easily on Google by being the leader of this group, “Dancing Pallbearers” (Dancing with Coffins), that conveys joy, but also because it became the pastime of many people that is in quarantine.

He was then approached by a means of communication, and Benjamin seems a joyful man, who appears surrounded by his friends, and to every word, a smile, and left well clear their idolatry by the footballer Messi. “I’m going to be happy when I send him the t-shirt to Ghana. I’m going to be happy with that, ha. And if I can sign…”, asks Benjamin from his place in Africa. “For me, he should know…”

“I want for me, for my boys. To me would love to see in person is the best player in the world or you can come here, to Ghana, ever. Us fill with happiness and pride.”

He says that with this boom world your life is changing, because it receives a lot of interviews, seen videos of all parts of the world using their meme, that not only in china have seen that material, but that literal in the entire world where people dance with the.

Benjamin says that it all began with a close-up of the BBC hae a year, after I searched YouTube, now the media in general and finally TikTok. The DJ of the background music is Toni Igy, Rostov, who launched the subject in 2010). He says he is very happy that through this song, also the creator became famous.

“Our idea is that at the funeral not crying, stop crying, you may have to dance” all this start in Ghana.