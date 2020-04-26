Virgil Abloh took advantage of the confinement to redraw the private plane of Drake

If there’s one thing we have learned during the crisis of the Covid-19, is that even a global pandemic does not seem to be enough to decrease the flame creative that burns in the heart of Virgil Abloh. While the pandemic has led a good part of the fashion world to pause, the designer Louis Vuitton / Off-White has found a way to deal with a kind of job freelance for celebrities to be extremely extravagant.

According to the photos posted on her account Instagram and Drake, Virgil Abloh has spent the past few weeks to redesign the gargantuan private plane Drake, lovingly dubbed “Air Drake” by the rapper himself.

The plane, a former cargo Boeing 767 which cost 185 million dollars to Drake to acquire and customize, has had the right to a makeover outside full to go with the two rooms and the room already installed in the cabin interior of the aircraft. The scenery of the sky depicted on the outside of the jet is a nod to the iconic album of Drake Nothing Was The Samewhile additional detail in the form of the trademark-the signature of Abloh have been added in the form of the words “AIR DRAKE” on the engine.

A logo custom in reference to the radio show Televised Radio of Virgil Albloh and the label Drake is also marked on the tail of the plane.

Nevertheless, it would seem that the design of an airplane was a little more complicated than expected to Virgil Abloh, who had to moderate his creative vision because of the legal conditions for take-off.

Nevertheless, the Six God seems to be happy with the result which he has posted an image on Instagram.

Even if the products of luxury signed by Virgil Abloh are increasingly varied, we had not really seen it happen.

