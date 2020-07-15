Virgil Vernier auscultating the golden youth in “Sapphire Crystal”

After two feature films to be noticed, “Mercurial” and “Sophia Antipolis”, Virgil Vernier returns in a short format with “Sapphire Crystal”, a powerful auscultation of the golden youth of geneva.

Formally, Sapphire Crystal it continues the tradition of previous short films Virgil Vernier, such as Pandora (2010), Orleans (2013), or Andorra (2014). Docu-fiction fascinating, the film of thirty minutes, plunges us into the time of the night, in the heart of conversations surreal and in a newspaper which is called with like dystopia if it was not the case in the real world. Virgil Vernier continues to explore the strangeness of this great capitalism of fiction in which we live, infinite visions amazing, and the characters who have not been able to invent.

Sapphire Crystal has won the Grand prix André S. Labarthe at the Festival Short Side 2020 and comes out today in the gym as on VOD.