Sapphire Crystal

–

Virgil Vernier

The golden youth of geneva examined the time to a night lulled by boredom and melancholy.

Immerse yourself in the intimacy of the golden youth, geneva, rituals, festivals and customs expensive : with a court like this, wrapped in a title of 24 karat gold, the new film by Virgil Vernier happens to us as a promise unusually bling-bling, for a filmmaker whose works have, until now, rather embraced the boredom peri-urban areas, the loneliness, the misery or the girls lost Mercury strippersOrleansgoing through a lot of security agents and other invisible contemporaries.

Coke cut with gold, the debates of gravel