Virtual events survive after Covid ?

At the end of February, is the date on which the activity shall be stopped for the world event. Cancellations in cascade, to carry on the projects, budgets, marketing and communication, frozen ; in a couple of days, all the actors are in a situation new and unpredictable. At the end of April, it is estimated that this sector who live more than 300 000 people in France was already in a colossal loss of 15 million euros.

After a few days of concern, and a general awareness of the seriousness of the situation, the main players are not slow to mobilize, as the association EVENT that quickly became one of the spokespersons of the sector, so beloved by the French.

The quick reaction of the world event

If there’s one thing they know how to make the actors of the event, is to be agile and creative. And the reaction of the agencies, providers of all types, catering companies and other actors did not wait. A single word of order : to digitize the event.

Then, we can see that appear here and there in the new digital forms, to the image of the concert of Travis Scott, who brings over 27 million users during a concert of immersion for a couple of minutes in Fortnite.

In the same category

STOP COVID : the future of the internet is in your hands

Fashion houses are the virtual display as the Channel is forced to cancel his Cruise fashion show 2020 – 2021, which will be held in Capri at the beginning of may, decided to do the virtual, and provide its audience with a real “trip in the mediterranean”, in a distance. For its part, Laval Virtual, an exhibition dedicated to virtual reality and augmented reality transforms itself into a true virtual living room thanks to VirBELA, a platform that allows guests to embody an avatar in a virtual world where there are visitors, exhibitors, sponsors and speakers.

For their part, the agencies in the first line quickly thanks to the development of new offerings, virtual, and hybrid, and accompanies its clients in the transformation of their events the most important thing. In Jumpinwe decided to focus on the nights of the virtual through the creation of a new format that is interactive, entertaining, and the creator of links, despite the distance. If the agencies difficult to go from business for several months, a good number of advertisers may not be deprived of the communication of the event through a long period of time, at the risk of losing part of your audience. Even with a slow economy, the need is present.

The suppliers, themselves, fight with their weapons, trying to reinvent itself. Agencies to create animations new formats in line : escape game redesigned in visio, test at a distance Zoom, tasting of cheese, wine or chocolate, always at a distance. The traders enrich their offerings of food trays and other offers as an appetizer to be delivered directly to your clients, a choice that the cost of logistics rises quickly, but the KING quickly becomes positive when the recipient sees your company, a partner or client will always think of him in this complicated situation.

The advantages of digital technology

It must be said that digital has something that attracts advertisers. From an economic point of view since, many of the costs inherent to the organisation of an event, physical no longer exist during a protest digital. This is particularly the case with the place and the food, the two lines are heavy, and which in general represent more than half of the final bill.

The economy of budget, but also to save timefor the advertiser, as well as for your partner. In average, an event of the digital scale can be mounted in a couple of weeks, where his physical counterpart of the demand, sometimes months and months of work. The economy of time as a result of the guests, because they usually just move from the kitchen to the office.

Ecological advantage then. At the time where the whole world is aware of the ecological challenges, preventing the displacement of the guests and all the interested parties in the organization of an event in a limit line, without a doubt, the emissions of CO2. A first step towards the events that really eco-friendly ?

The advantage of marketing finally. The digital event will be able to reach a much wider audience given that the geographical restriction is no longer there. A good news for her parisian salon that was struggling to meet visitors from all parts of France, is now going to come to them, practically.

The need of meeting face-to-face

With all these benefits, you can easily ask why the digital events you have been waiting for the Covid to get people to talk about them. The answer is simple. There is a component that the physical events have, and that today it seems impossible to transpose in a digital world : the human.

It’s in our DNA. The human need for physical meetings, contact and social links. And events represent and have always represented in the story – the climax of these meetings.

A study carried out in mid-may by the FIFG and sponsored by Weezevent proves it. 93% of the French are in a state of expectation of being able to participate in new eventsand despite a concern that is very present, more than one out of every three people is willing to participate again in the physical manifestations as soon as will be possible.

Until now, the battle seems to be won in advance. And these are not the giants of technology, such as Microsoft or Facebook, which have banned any gathering of more than 50 people, until the summer of 2021, who say otherwise.

This marks a new era, that of the “small” ? Are we doomed, as a precautionary measure, we find only a small commission, but only for months, or even years ?

The future could be a hybrid

There is one last solution, which seems today to win the support of the majority of the professionals in the market, one of the event-driven hybrid. The idea is simple : take the best of both worlds by offering an event-both physical and digital.

Again, the different formats that exist :

the live streaming who is producing the event in an art studio, with a production team, to create a flow of output that the guests can view live or playback in the home, in the form of a TELEVISION broadcast.

who is producing the event in an art studio, with a production team, to create a flow of output that the guests can view live or playback in the home, in the form of a TELEVISION broadcast. the satellite event , where we can replace an event of magnitude by several small events that are connected. Ended the end of the year party a memorable one, that includes the bodies to the four corners of France, to local events, in small groups, accompanied by a digital version to create interactions at a distance.

, where we can replace an event of magnitude by several small events that are connected. Ended the end of the year party a memorable one, that includes the bodies to the four corners of France, to local events, in small groups, accompanied by a digital version to create interactions at a distance. the issue, which is to conduct an event in physics, with a party of guests on the site and another remotely. This is the case when Apple introduces a new product, for example : journalists are on the site, and any user can follow the event live where you are.

These formats which, in themselves, are not new, nowadays seems to appeal to many advertisers who seek to perpetuate their events strategic end of the year.

What is the future of virtual events ?

The Covid has undeniably changed the game and has contributed to the acceleration of the digitization of the events of the world. These few months have led to the emergence of thoughts and innovations that have not emerged before several years.

After a period of containment, the lack of human contact is strong and present in the minds of all. There is no doubt about the fact that the physical events quickly become the standard as soon as again be allowed.

Until the time, virtual events have opened new doors and new opportunities. It is certainly not a trend ephemeral, but beautiful, and so is a new option you must register at the time, and that all actors will now have to take into account.