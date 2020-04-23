Virus: Covid-19: Charlize Theron gives a million to the fight – People

Charlize Theron has promised to donate a million dollars to a fund to aid the victims of the coronavirus, of which half will be donated to a campaign against domestic violence. The star of the “Monster” is involved, via its association, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, to help those in need during the pandemic, which has forced more than half of the global population to be confined.
“During this unprecedented crisis, we are told we can take refuge in our homes. But what do we do if our homes are not safe? For millions of women and children in the world, it means taking refuge with someone violent, and the house can be dangerous for them,” she posted on Instagram. She then gave more details about his donation and encourage fans to do so, if they have the means.
Rihanna had done the same
Charlize Theron is not the first celebrity to commit themselves to the victims of domestic violence since the beginning of the crisis. Rihanna has recently, for example, associated with Jack Dorsey, the boss of Twitter, to make a donation of $ 4.2 million to help the affected people by setting up shelters, providing meals, and also by offering them a line of psychological help.
Cover Media & LeMatin.ch
Created: 23.04.2020, 11: 03
[*]