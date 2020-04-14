Vitaa bikini, she reveals a moment accomplice with his two sons in a swimming pool

This Friday, April 10, Vitaa has published a moment of complicity shared with his son. They were discovered in the process of having fun in their swimming pool. The two boys amuse themselves by splashing their mother.

She sings but his family remains his priority. And during this confinement period, Vitaa took the opportunity to spend time with his family and enjoy even more those moments with her. Moments of tenderness and joy that the acolyte of Slimane never hesitates to share with his fans much to their delight. This Friday, April 10, the mother of 37-year-old has therefore unveiled a new video of her with her two sons. We discovered a video made from TikTok the platform, which is all the rage in this period. The three enjoying the sun and pleasant temperatures for fun in the pool with music in the background. The wife of Hisham Bendaoud, lounging on his air mattress while its small take the opportunity to come and splash. And it is clear that between the lessons of swimming and teasing their mom, Liham and Adam burst out at every moment.

The subscribers are fans of videos of Vitaa

Amused by the son of Vitaa, its subscribers can’t help but share their reactions :” I thought they were going to make you fall in the water “, “ Enjoy a splendid family “,” You are a beautiful family “,” When one is a mother of two boy to go swimming without getting wet it doesn’t exist “. But the family of Vitaa is not the only thing of value to its fans. Amazed by the beauty the winner of the Victory of the music, his admirers let him also messages adorable such as :” Give us your secret to be a bomb like you “, “ Still beautiful “,” You’re much too beautiful this is not possible “. You will understand, Vitaa unanimous in the heart of his audience.