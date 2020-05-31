Vitaa private concert : his little dig at the government

Like all artists, Vitaa has seen his tour cancelled because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. But while the déconfinement began, the singer is bitter towards the government…

Two weights, two measures ? Since the beginning of the outbreak of coronavirus, the artists are deprived of concerts and tours have all been cancelled. But while the déconfinement has started since the 11th of last may, the future of concert halls, living is uncertain. “In the green areas, the concert halls and theatres will re-open from the 2 June”announced Édouard Philippe at the time of launch of the second phase. But for the artists as the fans, the concerts will not yet be as before. “The rules of distance physics will have to be met, by a specific organization of seating, a flow management to conform to the protocol health of these areas and the port of the mask there will be mandatory”, continued the Prime minister, for which the risk of the spread of the virus is “so much stronger” an event takes place “in a confined space, covered”. And for the artists, the pill is hard to swallow.

This is particularly the case for Vitaa, who expects only one thing : to return to the path of the tour it began with Slimane. On his Twitter account, the singer has done wrong to his annoyance by sending a small spade on the government. It has repartagé a video of the quays of the Seine black world by adding a caption ironic : “And we are still not allowed to resume our tours”. During the confinement, the two artists have entertained their fans but have also booked a nice surprise. They have asked their fans to send them videos… to create the music video for their song, beautiful. And as Vitaa and Slimane have not been able to turn the clip that he had planned… they decided to make a donation of 30,000 euros it would have cost the Foundation of the public assistance – Hospitals of Paris. “This sum will be directly allocated to fund the urgent research of treatments against the Covid-19”announced-they through a press release.

Slimane : “It is a very difficult time for everyone”

On the antenna BFMTV, Vitaa and Slimane be asked about their feelings at the time of the confinement. “It was a bit the same occupations, except that Vitaa done a lot of sport, joked the one who made himself known in The Voice. We cook a lot. It takes a lot of time for us to take care of us. It is a very difficult time for everyone. And at the same time we are trying to make the best of this containment. Try to find oneself again, to take care of his family, of his relatives. I believe this is one of the best ways to experience this confinement.” It is only in September that Vitaa and Slimane will be able to continue their Versus Tour. “We are professions where we ask people to go into a room and sit down next to each other to listen to us, wondered Slimane. We don’t know how people will react after that. If they are going to have even more desire to live, to do lots of things with the culture in this life.”

