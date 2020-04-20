Vivendi : resists the crisis thanks to Universal Music

The giant French media Vivendi has seen its sales jump 11.9% in the first quarter to 3.9 billion euros, to be always trailed by its major Universal of which the partial assignment must help him to face reductions in income-related health crisis, and economic.

“It is impossible, at this day, to determine with certainty how much time of health crisis) will last and how it will impact the sales revenue and the annual results of Vivendi, however, specify the group in a press release.

Vivendi has finalized on march 31, the sale of 10% of Universal Music Group (UMG) to a consortium led by Tencent (which has an option to acquire an additional 10%) and has cashed in on this occasion an exceptional income “of the order of 2.8 billion euros.”

With a net debt that stands at € 2.4 billion at the end of march, the Vivendi group believes that its financial position “strong”.

At 10: 40 am, his title has evolved positively from 3.4% to 21.34 per euro on the Paris stock Exchange, in a market almost stable (-0,15%).

An overall review positive in the first quarter

On the first quarter, the overall activity of Vivendi rose 4.4% at constant currency and perimeter constant. UMG is progressing, always in constant data, 12.7%, thanks to subscriptions and streaming (+16.5%), and while downloads and physical sales are declining.

“The best music sales recorded in the first quarter of 2020 include the new albums from King & Prince, Justin Bieber, Eminem and The Weeknd, as well as the continuation of sales of the securities of Billie Eilish and Post Malone,” details the press release.

The judgment of the concerts because of the containment measures, however, has an impact on the income of the “Merchandising and other activities, a decrease of 5%.

The Canal+ group, driven by its international development thanks to the integration of the network of channels M7, sees its revenue rise of 1% in currency exchange rates and perimeter constant.

Gain subscribers

“All of his sources of income” is affected by the epidemic of Covid-19, said the release. “The turnover of television in France fell slightly by 0.7%, but the portfolio of individual subscribers continues to grow (+62.000 in one year).

Other activities (Havas, Editis, shows and ticket offices) declined sharply from the month of march and the situation is expected to weigh on the second half of Vivendi.

The communication group Havas (-4,4% in the quarter on a constant basis), affected in several regions, “implementing an adjustment of its operational costs in order to limit the deterioration of its profitability”.

Finally, Editis (-14,4%) was impacted by the closure of bookstores and shelves books, which is not compensated by the progress of the after-school and e-learning supported by the school to the home.

