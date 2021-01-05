CELEBRITIES

Vivenne Jolie-Pitt looks confident and relaxed on the way out without her parents

The 12-year-old girl went to a Starbucks in Los Angeles, only under the care of a bodyguard.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s sweet daughter Vivienne looked stunning when she went out parentless for coffee.

Vivienne, 12, looked gorgeous when she appeared in a white sweater and black shorts without her parents.

She was seen sipping a cold Starbucks drink with her bodyguard in Los Angeles, looking confident and protective.

She was seen in a classy outfit, with a white sweater, black shorts, and black sneakers. She also wore a mask to protect herself and others from the virus.

Fans of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were quick to respond to the image, admiring that she is growing up. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail. Vivienne is the name of Angelina’s late mother.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still involved in court proceedings for the custody of their six children. They share Shiloh, 14, Knox, 12, Pax, 17, Zahara, 15, and Maddox, 19.

