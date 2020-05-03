VOD – movies and series to see the 3 to 9 may : Charlie’s Angels, The Amazing Mr. Rogers with Tom Hanks… – Actus Ciné

What movies and series to catch up or review this week on VOD ? The response in our summary of the outputs.

Charlie’s Angels

The Charlie’s Angels have always ensured the safety of their customers through their skills out of the ordinary. The agency Townsend has now expanded its activities internationally, with the women in the smartest, most adventurous and best-trained world – multiple teams of Charlie’s Angels facing the most perilous missions, each guided by its own Bosley. This new version of Charlie’s Angels meets Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the role of the funny ladies.

The Incognitos

The super-spy Launches Sterling and the scientist Walter Beckett have personalities radically opposed. Lance is relaxed, cool and it has style. Walter is … quite the opposite. Of course, it is not very comfortable in society, but his intelligence and his creative genius enables him to imagine the gadgets impressive that Lance uses on the field. Then a mission goes wrong, Walter, and Lance will have to unite their forces. If this duo eccentric is not able to help each other out, the world is in danger. The Incognitos is an animated film dubbed in V. O. by Will Smith and Tom Holland.

Appointments at the Malawas

For the Christmas special of his show, lighthouse Encounters at the end of the end of the worldLeo Poli takes not one, but four special guests. Is this really a good idea? Our stars go to meet the Malawas, one of the tribes in the most remote of the world. A comedy about the nature… human. Appointments at the Malawas is the last comedy to date James Huth, director of Brice de Nice.

The Extraordinary Mr. Rogers

In The Extraordinary Mr. Rogers, Tom Hanks embodies Fred Rogers, a man of tv american whose educational program Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood has been followed by millions of television viewers between 1968 and 2001. On the occasion of a meeting in order to write an article on this topic, a journalist of the magazine Esquire will discover a man the opposite of what he thought a priori.

That an impure blood…

While it is no more than the shadow of the warrior he was in Indochina, colonel Paul Andreas Breitner was forced to cross the Algeria war, in search of his former superior officer : colonel Simon Delignières, missing in the Aurès Nemencha, a veritable powder keg in the hands of the rebels. That an impure blood… is the first realization of Abdel Raouf Dafri, screenwriter of A prophet.

The wild

United states, 1861, the Civil war rages. A family of French settlers decided to flee to Missouri where they lived for 20 years. Edmond, Madeleine, and their three daughters must go through all the countries to take the first boat back in France. Victor, a former mercenary for the mysterious behavior, is responsible for ensuring the safety of the trip…. The wild is a French film ambitious, which revisits the western genre.

The Girlfriend prodigious

In this season 2 of The Friend prodigious, Lila and Elena are now 16 years old. If Lila is in accordance with both good and bad to his wife, Elena discovers a new city and… another life is possible. In this new chapter, faithfully adapted from volume 2 of the saga fiction of Elena Ferrante, the relationships tend and rivalries will intensify between the two young neapolitan of great character.

The following series are still available at the time, US :

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Peralta and his merry band of office from Brooklyn are back. In this season 7 Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Holt, demoted, is forced to return to the field, with a new partner.

Grey’s Anatomy

In this season 16 of ” Grey’s Anatomy, the hospital loses temporarily a portion of its top physicians after the stint in jail DeLuca, who is accused of fraud to cover up Meredith.