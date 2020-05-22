[VOD] The Last Life of Simon : a second chance for the “transform”

Not enough notice when it was released last February, the Last Life of Simon is a first-singular film that deserves a second chance…

We feel, necessarily, an immense sympathy vis-à-vis the first work of a young director who puts everything he has into the heart, as if he was never to be a second film (which is, of course, always possible, at the Cinema !), and even if the film is not necessarily at the level of the works of filmmakers with more experience, the freshness and the energy (desperation, perhaps ?) gives off gives it something special, of touching.

We therefore want to compare this Last Life of Simon a Donnie Darko for example (yes, we know that there was a second film !), probably because of the similar use of genre cinema to tell a tragedy intimate. If the film Léo Karmann does not, unfortunately, of the revelation of an actor of the caliber of Jake Gyllenhaaland if one wishes also to his director, a career more successful than Richard Kelly, one has the impression of being passed by this Last Life of Simon by the same extremes, of the awe of the chutzpah of a story as offbeat and yet powerful, to the irritation at some of the small failures that prevent the film from reaching its full splendor.

Evacuate first the wrong debate has been done around the film : yes, Karmann is clearly a fan of the Spielberg at the beginning, and he lets himself go, several direct quotes from his favorite movies, but these winks do will be diversions for those who are obsessed with the relationships and transmissions at the cinema : apart from an excellent direction of the cast childish the first part of the movie (and this part with children is more compelling than that of young adults, not always at ease in their roles), there is absolutely nothing “spielbergien” in the Last Life of Simon… Between the eternal principles of storytelling – excessively cruel – classic european, with kids lost in the forest, and incest / adultery, prowling, and family tragedy literally flaming in the last part, Karmann stands out clearly in the cinema of entertainment in the us… even if it would have needed a staging more audacious, without a doubt (and a lot, but much less music on a-signifying) to raise the film above its scenario malignant.

The “suspense” of the hospital itself is superfluous, and slice finally with the background “pain” of the film, but you can imagine that Karmann he wanted to play with the transformative power of Simon in situations more tense. This is, however, only a small slag, before a conclusion nicely melo-drama that rewards the trust of the viewer.

On its release in February last, the Last Life of Simon has not met its audience, unfortunately, but the buzz around the film now available on VOD gives us the hope of a second chance for this singular film. Léo Karmann the merit !

Eric Debarnot

The Last Life of Simon (2019)

A French film of Lép Karmann

With : Benjamin Neighbor, Martin Karmann, Camille Claris, etc

Genre : Fantasy, drama, romance

Duration : 1h43

Release Date : February 5, 2020