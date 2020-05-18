“Volcano Man” : Netflix reveals a snippet of his comedy on the Eurovision

(Relaxnews) – comedy Netflix “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” unfolds through the movie clip “Volcano Man”, in which Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams embody the candidate of the icelandic of the singing competition, Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir.

The edition 2020 of the Eurovision contest was cancelled because of the sars coronavirus, Netflix has chosen to comfort the disappointed preparing for “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga”, a comedy carried by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. The duo of “Wedding Crashers” (2005), we will discover his adventures on the 26th of June.

Ferrell has partnered with Andrew Steele (Funny or Die”, “Saturday Night Live”) to write the screenplay of this comedy.

Pierce Brosnan (“Mamma Mia!”), Natasia Demetriou (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Dan Stevens (“beauty and The Beast”), pop star Demi Lovato and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (“Game of Thrones”) will also appear on the screen.