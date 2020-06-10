Voltage adds new titles Daddario, Hale, Richards, Worthington and Neeson – betanewsfr

Voltage Pictures has announced today that it has added three new titles to its list, it was announced today by president and chief operating officer Jonathan Deckter. The romantic comedy “A Nice Girl Like You” with Lucy Hale (” Pretty Little Liars “, ” Fantasy Island “), the thriller “Lost Girls & Love Hotels,” with Alexandra Daddario (” Baywatch “), and the film sports action “Send It!” with Denise Richards (” Wild Things “, ” The World Is Not Enough “) have joined the slate of Voltage, which already includes the action-thriller highly anticipated “The Marksman” with Liam Neeson, the biopic of the crime of gangster “Lansky” with Harvey Keitel, Sam Worthington and Annasophia Robb, and the horror feature “The Call” with Lin Shaye from Insidious and Tobin Bell of Saw.

“As the world dramatically changes around us, one of the few constants that we have seen is the public’s appetite for high-quality films that entertain and engage,” said Deckter. “The addition of a beautiful girl like you, Lost Girls & Love Hotels, and Send It! our sales list is part of our ongoing commitment to our partners to offer an attractive range of quality content. ”

The new romantic comedy Nick Riedell and Chris Riedell, A Nice Girl Like You, starring Lucy Hale (” Pretty Little Liars “, Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare, Scream 4), Jackie Cruz (Orange Is the New Black “, Lansky) and Adhir Kalyan (Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Up in the Air). Jina Panebianco of Caliwood Pictures product alongside Nicholas Bogner and Melanie Greene, with the production of R. Wesley Sierk, Michael J Reiser and John D. Straley. The film is currently in post-production and is adapted for the screen by Andrea Marcellus, based on the memoirs of popular Ayn Carrillo-Gailey, Pornology, the story follows Lucy Neal (Hale), a violinist who is thrown for a loop when she is accused of being too inhibited by her ex-boyfriend. In an effort to prove to him the contrary, Lucy creates a list of tasks rather wild, which sends her into a whirlwind and an amazing journey of self-discovery, friendship and new love.

Thriller Lost Girls & Love Hotels is directed by William Olsson and starring Alexandra Daddario in San Andreas, Baywatch) Takehiro Hira (The Fighter Pilot, The Floating Castle) and Carice Van Houten (Valkyrie, Black Book). Currently in post-production, the film follows Margaret (Daddario), who finds himself in the maze of glittering Tokyo night and as a teacher of English, respected the day. With little direction in life, Margaret seeks meaning with his fellow expatriates in a bar dive japan, drinking to remember to forget and get lost in romantic encounters with men that meet a need of the ephemeral. When Margaret crossed the road of a Yakuza dashing, Kazu, she falls in love with him despite the danger and the tradition that hinder their chances of being together.

Andrew Stevens performs ” Send It !, the first love story of the kind occurring in the world of the extreme sports action of kite surfing international, whose cast includes Denise Richards (Wild Things, Valentine, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Patrick Fabian (“Better Call Saul” , The Last Exorcism, Must Love Dogs), and Kevin Quinn (Canal Street, “Bunk’d” , the next A Week Away from Netflix, “American Idol” ), a performance of the artist by Grammy Award-winning, 2 Chainz and a cameo of kiteboarder enthusiast, Sir Richard Branson. Send! is currently in post-production and follows the story of a young man with dreams, whose life changes forever when he has to travel from its simple roots texan to the Outer Banks of North Carolina to participate in the most prestigious world championship of kite surfing. Along the way, a girl plugged in and smart from the street with the challenges well beyond the simple kite.