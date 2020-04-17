Von Miller gives positive Covid-19

Linebacker star of the Denver Broncos, Von Miller, gave positive COVID-19, said his agent, Joby Branion to NFL Network.

Branion told NFL Network that Miller is resting at home and in a good mood. He added that Miller plans to speak in public on Friday.

Miller is the second active player in the NFL testing positive for the Coronavirus. On Wednesday, the center of The los Angeles Rams, Brian Allen, told Fox Sports that also tested positive for the virus.

Von Miller, a linebacker from 30 years ago that still has many targets in the NFL. Getty

Sources in the team told ESPN that Miller had suffered some symptoms of the virus, he contacted the team’s medical team and he visited the doctor, where the test was administered.

On the 6th of April, Miller said he just “passed the time” at home and tried to comply with the orders of staying in the house of the state of Colorado.

In a conference call that day, Miller talked about how to fit your program offseason with the restrictions by the pandemic by the coronavirus. Gave No signs of being ill, said he felt well for the way in which he spent the pause between campaigns and noted that he had cancelled his plans to travel in the near future, including a trip to the Kentucky Derby.

“We all experience the same thing. It is a difficult time,” said Miller on that occasion. “It is a time complicated that my mom, or my grandmother never experienced and we are touched we experience it.

“I’m just at home, trying to be positive. All I need to do, what can I do at home,” he added.

Miller, who has asthma, had been in the San Francisco area to train in the weeks following the season, in any way, he returned to Colorado before it will turn over the order to stay at home in the Bay Area on 16 march.

“When the coronavirus began to spiral out of control, we headed back,” Miller said April 6.