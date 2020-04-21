Voodoo Music + Art Experience 2020 Cancelled, 2021 Dates Revealed

Voodoo Music + Art Experience is the final cancellation of music festivals for 2020.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on the weekend of Halloween, from 30 October to 1 November in New Orleans. However, due to the current crisis of coronavirus (COVID-19), even the dates of the autumn seem to be uncertain for the festivals on a large scale as these.

Last year, the festival has presented Guns N ’Roses, Post Malone, Beck, Bassnectar, Rez, Zhu, Bring Me The Horizon and much more.

By making the health and safety of the fans a top priority, Voodoo aims for the next year. The page Facebook official shared the following – ” Voodoo krewe, a statement regarding Voodoo 2020 and 2021. Stay safe and see you at City Park from 29 to 31 October 2021! “

Voodoo krewe, a statement regarding Voodoo 2020 and 2021. Stay safe and see you at City Park from 29 to 31 October 2021! pic.twitter.com/t11dOzc7AK

– Voodoo Experience (@VoodooNola) 17 April 2020

Currently, September and October are full of festivals, but the cancellation of Voodoo reflects the uncertainty faced by the music industry / entertainment. Coachella, Movement, Bonnaroo, EDC Las Vegas and many others have been postponed to the end of the year – but only time will tell if they can occur as planned.

Stay safe, everyone.

Here is a calendar of festivals updated for the fall of 2020 4/17 – We started back with more subtractions than additions in the last week. pic.twitter.com/iuzXOqGtEx

– Owl festive (@TheFestiveOwl) 17 April 2020

Photo via roho foto for Voodoo Music + Art Experience