Voodoo Vince Remastered– Xbox360 Game Download For Free





After failing the passage, Vince discovers himself in the below ground city of Roachfort, where he fulfills Professor Ethel, an egotistical turtle that is attempting to make a balloon that will certainly take them back to the surface area. The teacher sends out Vince with Roachfort to collect products for the balloon, yet when it is total the balloon stops working to remove as a result of way too much weight. The teacher picks in between her individual possessions as well as Vince, as well as chooses to toss Vince off. After beating the “obligatory boss battle”, a two-headed cyclopian alligator called Two-Eyes, Vince discovers a container of helium, which he makes use of to inflate himself as well as climb to the surface area.

