Beyoncé encourages black communities to vote in the upcoming elections in the united states.

At the BET Award, dedicated his award to the protesters were mobilized to the memory of George Floyd in the united States : “We can prove to our ancestors that their struggles have not been in vain.”

“I encourage you to continue to act, to continue to want to change and dismantle a system that is racist and unequal. We must vote as if our life depended on it, because this is the case,” she adds.

Beyoncé received the award from the hands of Michelle Obama, who praised the commitment of the star towards the black community. “You can see it in everything he does, from his music, which gives voice to the joy of black pain and black, to his activism calling for justice for the lives of black people. And she does all this while remaining dedicated to their children and loved ones that are dear to him,” said the former u.s. the first lady.

The BET Awards celebrate artists in black and sports personalities. Past winners of the humanitarian award of the ceremony include the boxer Muhammad Ali, the music producer Quincy Jones and the civil rights leader, the reverend Al Sharpton.

The death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the events of Black Lives Matter, have been reflected throughout this year’s ceremony.

DaBaby, who won the award for best male artist hip-hop, has reconstructed the last moments of the life of Mr. Floyd, in rapant face pressed against the ground, while a person in a police uniform was kneeling down on his neck.

His show also showed images of the protests, the dancers holding signs that said “Black Lives Matter” and “defund The Police”, while the rapper Roddy Ricch danced at the police cars.

Keedron Bryant, one of 12 years, which has made about him on the social networks with a song about her fears of being a young, African-American, opened the show with a cappella rendition of the title moving, I Want to Live (want to live). He then performed the anthem of Public Enemy 1989 Fight the Power, Nas, YG, The Roots’ Black Thought, and Rapsody.

Jennifer Hudson sang a version of the gospel of Young, Gifted and Black Nina Simone, while Alicia Keys performed a version of his new single A Perfect Way To Die (a perfect way to die).

The star has been filmed playing the piano in a deserted city, surrounded by wall paintings of Floyd, Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Sandra Sosa. At the end of the song, she got up from the piano and knelt in the street, on which is stencilled the names of dozens of black men and women who have lost their lives due to racism and police brutality.

The BET Awards this year have been transformed into a virtual event due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, and the performances and speeches were pre-recorded, this has led to staged dramas and productions of great value.

Wayne Brady has paid tribute to the pioneers of rock and roll, Little Richard, with an energetic mix of Lucille, Good Golly Miss Molly and Tutti Frutti .Then, Lil Wayne has paid tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident in the beginning of the year.