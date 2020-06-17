Waiting for the reopening of the theaters, here is the output of video to the letter, in the COURT !

The output of video to the letter this week, we present to you in COURT ! :

Lost ball, a French film of muscle action, with Alban Renoir,

Overloarda war film tone original, totally unprecedented, bloody, explosive

The series In the forestan adaptation of a best-seller, Harlan Coben, and who speaks of the disappearance of 4 teenagers in the woods, during the summer of ‘ 94.

The film Do not breathethe house of darkness,” a thriller of horror

the series magic The Carnival Of The Row with Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom

and, finally, The Mouth, a remake of the film francais “Untouchable”, with Nicole kidman,

Good week for VOD, waiting for the reopening of the cinema!