WandaVision : a former X-Men joined the cast

One of the stars of the movie X-Men is distributed by the Fox comes to join the cast of WandaVision, the miniseries Disney+ devoted to the Avengers, Scarlett Witch, and Vision. A choice that has nothing trivial, and portends the return of a famous mutant in the MCU.

The arrival of the actor in the distribution has already attracted many reactions from fans of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). According to the site Murphy’s MultiverseEvan Peters, who interpreted Quicksilver (Vif-money), the mutant to the supervitesse that appears in the last trilogy X-Men launched by the Fox, has joined the cast of WandaVision.

The mini-series presented at the Super Bowl 2020grand exclusive service Disney+, will focus on the couple formed by the Avengers Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Two superhero movies of the franchise, Marvel Disney, related to the fate of the young hero silver-haired, capable of crossing the sound barrier. As if the arrival of Peters, whose role has not yet been clarified, as noted, it is because in the comics Quicksilver is the brother of Wanda.

His interpretation endearing character and his rescues zipper X-Men : Days of Future Past, X-Men : Apocalypse and – the least appreciated – X-Men : Dark Phoenix may be offered to the actor, in particular noticed in American Horror Storya chance to resume his role, held by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers : age of Ultron.

Coincidence, since the two performers had previously crossed in the adaptation of the Marvel comics slots Kick-Ass. The redemption of the Fox by Disney, and therefore of the franchise, X-Men, plays in favour of a potential return of Quicksilver in the MCU.

And for the skeptics who argueraient that the brother of Scarlett Witch died in The age of Ultron, Allociné remember that the known details of WandaVision indicate that the frame will alternate between several periods – as suggested the first teaser unveiled last February the program inspired sitcoms in the us.

Presented as a prequel to Doctor Strange 2the plot could also address several dimensions. This would leave the field open to a back of Quicksilver. Note that in the comics, the latter did not see a good eye the union of Wanda and Vision. The series will discuss it in this detail ?

None of these speculations being confirmed, he may still have to wait until December 2020 to discover the end of the story, on the platform of Disney+.