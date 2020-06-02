WandaVision : an actor is expected to join the series… and announce the arrival of the X-Men in the MCU ? – News Series

The next series of Disney+ just may be to expand its cast with an actor that we have already seen in Marvel’s movies X-Men.

Since the purchase of the Fox, Disney owns the rights to X-Men and the fans still wonder how these mutants will be integrated into an expanded universe already very provided. The boss of the firm, Kevin Feige, had announced last year that the arrival of the X-Men would not happen anytime soon, the studio that has a schedule loaded and spread over several years.

Some of the characters belonging to the universe of the X-Men, however, have already been introduced to the screen, as Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), aka Quicksilver, the brother of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), also known as the red Witch. But the MCU never makes mention of the group led by Professor X (or their enemies), and has completely rewritten the history of the characters in The Age of Ultron, transforming them into two Sokoviens members of HYDRA, and having obtained their super-powers through the scepter, before to join the Avengers. Both are considered as soldiers optimized and non-mutants, like in the comics or the saga X-Men. The films of the Fox have also their version of the character super-fast, camped by Evan Peters in X-Men : Days of Future Past, X-Men : Apocalypse and X-Men : Dark Phoenix.

Evan Peters as Quicksilver

It is thus with a good deal of speculation that Evan Peters has joined the cast of WandaVision in a role that is still unknown, according to Murphy’s Multiverse. The actor could very well camp a character completely different from the Quicksilver of the Foxbut as the MCU account venturing out into the far reaches of the Multiverse with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which will be linked to the series, one can also imagine that it can rendosser the costume of the super-heroes in the series, as alternative version of Pietro Maximoff Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Paul Bettany, the actor who gives life to Vision ” and will the series with Elizabeth Olsen, had already teasé a series completely perched and the first images have not been wrong. Kind of sitcom american of the years 50, WandaVision seems to want to play with styles and epochs for a result that is hoped for at the height of the ambitions. After having been advanced, the show would arrive on the streaming platform in December of this year, but the interruption of production because of the global health crisis and the deferral of almost all of the Phase 4 of the MCU may cause a delay in the output.

While waiting to learn more about the screenplay and its characters, there is always time to get back up to date with our complete file on Avengers : Endgame right here. For his part, Evan Peters will be with certainty a return in season 10 ofAmerican Horror Story.