WandaVision and Sabrina connected? Look at the character they share

‘WandaVision’ is one of the most anticipated series of 2021. The original Disney Plus show premiered its episode number 7 and took an unexpected turn for many of the fans with the revelation of Agnes or rather, Agatha Harkness .

Upon the end of the episode, the true identity of Agnes , Wanda and Vision’s neighbor on the show , was revealed . Now we know that she is one of the villains in the plot, nothing more and nothing less, than Agatha Harkness.

Kathryn Hahn gives life to Agnes , neighboring the famous Scarlett Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen . But in the last episode of the series we discover that it is actually Agatha Harkness, an evil witch who infiltrated the utopian reality controlled by Wanda .

Agatha is a Marvel Comics character created by Stan Lee in 1970. She first appeared in volume N˚94 of ‘Fantastic Four’ . In the comics she is shown as one of the most powerful witches in the universe, but despite her sinister and devilish appearance, she is considered a heroine.

Agatha is one of the original witches convicted in the Salem trials. However, he was able to survive the sentence and increase his power. Later, she was Wanda Maximoff’s teacher , but the latter killed her when she found out that Agatha had erased her memories.

In one of the volumes of the comics, it is revealed that Wanda’s children are actually fragments of Mephisto’s own soul , and that is when Agatha decides to erase his memories. This could confirm the theory of the appearance of the villain in the Disney Plus series.

The funny thing comes here: many fans of ‘WandaVision’ found a particular relationship between the Marvel / Disney strip and ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Spellman’, starring Kiernan Shipka.

In the Marvel comics, Agatha Harkeness has a son who is also a magician and his name is Nicholas Scratch , the character played by Gavin Leatherwood on the Netflix show, which ended in December with the premiere of the fourth season.