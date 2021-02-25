ENTERTAINMENT

WandaVision and Sabrina connected? Look at the character they share

Posted on

‘WandaVision’ is the new Disney Plus series made by Marvel Studios. There are many fans who wait for a new episode every Friday and it is not surprising that they invent new theories. The last one is related to ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Spellman’.

