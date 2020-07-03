WandaVision and the Falcon could have additional episodes

The diffusion of numerous series has been postponed due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, it is not known whether “ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier “and” WandaVision “Of Marvel, which is expected, respectively, for the month of August and December, there were no new dates announced.

Anyway, it is rumored that Marvel could change something behind the scenes. According to the website of Murphy Multiverse (and MCU Cosmic was later confirmed), the study led by Kevin Present would have added more episodes of the series. If six were planned at the base, there will be nine in the end to believe this rumor.

The unexpected finding comes from an updated curriculum vitae, a stuntwoman who is said to have worked in the episode 109 of the limited series. This was in addition to the previous declaration of Anthony Mackie, the interpreter of the Falcon, who has said that his series would be “a film of six or eight hours.”leaving might be able to hear that there may be three additional scenes from the six ordered to the base.

For the moment, the entire series of Disney + that Marvel Studios has been commissioned – with the exception of Loki put Tom Hiddleston feature – is labeled as a mini-series, which means that it is unlikely (not impossible!) that there are more seasons of the series already released, given that many of the characters are reintegrated into the film including Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / the Red Witch). This last appears in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in 2022.