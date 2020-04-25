WandaVision Elizabeth Olsen adds the composer Ant-Man Christophe Beck

The composer of Ant-Man, Christopher Beck, has confirmed in a recent interview that he would provide the score of the series WandaVision Elizabeth Olsen.

The MCU has had its ups and downs with the composers. This is due to the fact that the former CEO of Marvel, Ike Perlmutter didn’t want to spend the money for the music. However, many things have changed with Marvel Studios and their scores since the departure of Ike Perlmutter. Now, Marvel Studios has managed to deliver partitions to be very memorable for composers such notables as Alan Silvestri, Michael Giacchino, Henry Jackman, Ludwig Goransson, and Christophe Beck.

Christophe Beck is providing the score for Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, in addition to other Disney movies such as Frozen. Now it seems that Christophe Beck will return to the MCU to mark the next series WandaVision Disney More of Elizabeth Olsen. In an interview with the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers, the composer for Ant-Man Christophe Beck has revealed that it will mark the series Disney More WandaVision:

“One of the things I admire the most in the course of the next year is a mini-series Marvel for the new streaming platform Disney +. It’s called WandaVision. It shows Scarlet Witch and the Vision, two characters of the film the Avengers. I scored the film Ant-Man and its sequel Ant-Man and The Wasp and I have a great working relationship with Marvel. I really enjoy working with them and I am really excited about this upcoming tv show that is very, very unique and special in many ways. “

You can watch the rest of the interview with Ant-Man and the composer of WandaVision Christophe Beck below.

WandaVision focuses on Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen after the events of Avengers: the End of a game and is supposed to follow the character after you have created an idyllic world in which the vision of Paul Bettany is still alive. The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has also confirmed that WandaVision would lead directly into Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, which will see Elizabeth Olsen resume her role of Scarlet Witch. The first half of the series should inspire many sitcoms over the decades, while the second half would be a blockbuster from Marvel.

WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as The Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn as neighbouring curieuse.

WandaVision is expected to make its debut in 2020 on Disney More.

The conceptual art of the Batmobile, “Titans” shows different designs of the vehicle’s iconic Batman

After his brief appearance in the episode last week, concept art of the Batmobile of the Titans has been released and reveals different versions of the vehicle’s iconic Batman.

The last episode of Titans has revealed a brief first glimpse of a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson was in the Batcave via flashback. The final version of the Batmobile in the universe of the Titans seems to be inspired from Batman 89 and the animated series. Conceptual art has been published and the initial designs were apparently inspired by numerous versions of the Batmobile on different media. You can check out the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode titled “Asylum” and you can read the synopsis official below!

When The Messenger (star invited recurrent REED BIRNEY) reveals that the biological mother of Rachel is alive and held captive by the Organization in a mysterious psychiatric facility, Rachel is determined to save it. But once inside, the Titans face their vulnerabilities and their deepest fears.

Performers guests: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series starring Brenton Thwaites in the role of Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop in Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft in the role of Rachel Roth / Raven, and Ryan Potter in Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now available exclusively on the DC Universe.