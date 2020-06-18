WandaVision : Elizabeth Olsen confirms the date of launch of the series, and is soon to

The release dates of Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight or WandaVisionthe series of Marvel Disney+ specific order ! Until now, we knew that only in the year of its broadcast on the streaming platform, we know more about the month of the arrival of some of them. In the sitcom of that expected in the eventful life of Scarlet Witch, and her lover, now we know from which month we can finally quell online ! Elizabeth Olsenthe interpreter of Wanda Maximoff, has been entrusted exclusively to the brand figures Funko Pop the first episodes of the series will come as soon as this winter.

“You asked for it, so I have… The witch’s scarlet thread has confirmed exclusively to that appears In the Box for the date of December/January. This has been certified yesterday, so it is still very early, but I wanted you to know it all“he has shown Pop In the Box in your Twitter account. Then, of course, we’re not sure of to know the first episode before 2021, but at least we will have a end of the year in the rich series of Marvel… Between WandaVision, The Black Widow and The Eternalwe will finally get our dose of super-heroes-deserved, to the mater at home or in the cinema!! As the dinner with Agatha Harkness, Wonder Man, Quicksilver, Bova Ayrshire, and the rain of Meteorites in the first episode of WandaVision should be worth a look.