WandaVision : Elizabeth Olsen says more about the series Marvel

The series “WandaVision” is accurate. Actress Elizabeth Olsen, a performer star of The Red Witch, present in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2015, is back on the series in the micro Variety.

Elizabeth Olsen has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on the occasion of Avengers : Age of Ultron in the skin of The Red Witch, a character that is extremely powerful. While she takes part in the fight against Thanos in the final two phases ofAvengers, his future in the MCU will take place on the streaming platform, Disney +. In fact, Elizabeth Olsen will resume his character on the occasion of the series WandaVision that will also help the return of Paul Bettany in the character of Vision. We learn today more about this show.

A timeline located in the 1950s

Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed to the micro Variety the series WandaVision take place in the 1950s :

“We rely on many comics. Disney showed us a picture of us in the 1950s. Paul and I are really excited. They have a large group of writers. I think the series will last six hours. “

Thus, this announcement raises questions. Because at the base Wanda appears in 2015 and would be the outcome of genetic manipulations that can be created by baron Strucker. But Wanda Maximoff is not a character, very old, and she shouldn’t even have been born in the 1950s. Similarly, Vision was established in 2015 at the end of Avengers : Age of Ultron. So how do these characters will return in the 1950s ? Mystery. Will there be a story of time travel ? Or it could be that the true origins of these characters are not narrated in the second Avengersbut have a whole other story…

The series, entitled WandaVision will therefore have a timeline far removed from the events of the movies of the MCUand will focus on the relationship between the two protagonists. The show is written and produced by Jac Schaeffer, the writer of Black Widow. It is known that the series will include six hours of footage, but without knowing the number of episodes planned.

WandaVision will be available in 2020 after the launch of Disney + next November. The series, therefore, combines the other shows Marvel Studio as the series centered on Hawk-Eye, Hulk, Loki or Falcon/Bucky. What continue to broaden the Marvel Cinematic Universe.