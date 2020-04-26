WandaVision has the Easter egg perfect for twins Olsen Full House

WandaVisionThe trailer for the Super Bowl has provided fans with their first glimpse of the next series, Disney +, and it has the Easter egg Olsen Twins perfect Full House. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as characters incumbents Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Vision, WandaVision takes place after the events of Avengers: the End of the game, and its story will connect directly to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Led by the showrunner Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision will feature familiar faces like Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis and Randall Park as agent Jimmy Woo, as well as the beginnings of Teyonah Parris as adult Monica Rambeau and Katherine Hahn in a role that was not disclosed.

Continue to scroll to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article with a view fast.

With its release date pushed back to next year in December, Marvel Studios has begun to promote WandaVision. The production of the show is in full swing for a long time now, with photos of plateau alluding to what the public can expect from the narrative. The images revealed through the spot WandaVision the Super Bowl this year, which also included teasers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, suggest that the series draws its inspiration from sitcoms iconic – including a Full House. And given the fact that the sisters real Elizabeth Olsen, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, made their debut in the family project, it is logical that Marvel slipped in the perfect guide to them in the teaser of WandaVision.

Related: All copies Sitcom WandaVision (and when they are defined)

The photo above shows both Wanda and Vision in the chronology of the years 80 and 90. The song, in particular, has several visual references to other sitcoms of that time with Wanda wearing an outfit reminiscent of the look of Marcy D’arcy (Amanda Bearse) in Married … with children. During this time, the sofa yellow in the plan is almost the same as that of the Keatons in Family Ties. However, the greatest inspiration of WandaVision is without a doubt the one of a Full House. The structure of their house is similar to that of the house’s emblematic of San Francisco, with its stairs carpeted L-shaped, and its doors glazed entry. During this time, Vision is wearing a plaid shirt folded up that reflects the whole casual of Danny Tanner (Bob Saget). A detail easy to miss it in this particular piece is the pair of beds that the couple is in front – which implies that they have twins.

Albeit, cradles may also simply make reference to children, twins Wanda and Vision of the comics, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, is rumoured to long to appear in WandaVision. However, Marvel Studios could have made use of other sitcoms as a source of inspiration to reveal the existence of the twins. They knew that the fans will eventually notice this Easter egg by using a bottom Full House given that Mary Kate and Ashley have alternatively played the younger sister Tanner, Michelle, on the show.

Now, Mary Kate and Ashley are to the retirement of the action, focusing their efforts on the management of their empire to the mode. Elizabeth, meanwhile, continues the story of Olsen in Hollywood, featuring a mix of projects on the big and small screen, including being a prominent member of the MCU with WandaVision as its next output.

More: WandaVision: what it means to really be the title of the series Marvel / Disney +

The greatest crisis of the flash on the land of infinite is also the most sad

About the author

Accidental geek, perpetually curious, Ana has rekindled her love for writing several years ago and was married with everything related to pop culture. The result is a young writer enthusiast who could walk (and, of course, write) about the movies and the series, several hours a day. She has a weakness for The Lion King, the old songs and the decoration of the interior; is currently obsessed with old sitcoms (The Golden Girls!); and don’t dare to watch horror movies although she was going to die (ironically) would love to see one. Although it is a little late to the party and that she was a true non-believer of Strength, she is now the franchise Star Wars quite fascinating (fun fact: it is a theory crazy of Jar Jar Binks / Sith who was attracted to).

Learn more about Ana Dumaraog