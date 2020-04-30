WandaVision: release date, plot and details of the update

The next mini-Web series, WandaVision, is coming to Disney +, and fans of the MCU have been looking forward to see what the team holds. The project has been reported as very exciting and dépeindra the situation after Avengers: the End of the game, and fans are eager to see how they shape the story.

Created by Jac Schaeffer, the series takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and share continuity with the films of the franchise MCU. Until now, many of the details on the series are hidden, but we have compiled all the updates and recent news on the mini-series, so here’s everything you need to know about the next WandaVision.

Jac Schaeffer is the writer of the show, and the head of the department is Matt Shakman. It has been revealed in 2018 as Marvel developed many different series focusing on support characters, and the official announcement of WandaVision was made in April 2019. Shakman has joined the team in August of the same year and production began in November. 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

What will be the story of WandaVision?

The plot official WandaVision has not yet been revealed; however, reports suggest that he will focus on the events that took place after Avengers, Endgame. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elizabeth Olsen has stated that the series would look like more of a blend between the Marvel movies and american sitcoms featuring characters support. Paul Bettany added that the characters had made a lot of progress, and the relations between them were so developed that there were so many exciting things to do. He said that the script of the series was “bonkers”.

That is part of the cast of WandaVision?

The cast of the next series includes Elizabeth Olsen in the role of Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Bettany in the role of Vision, Teyonah Paris in the role of Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings in the role of Darcy Lewis, Randall Park in the role of Jimmy Woo.

WandaVision will be released on Disney More in December 2020. WandaVision will propose a total of 6 episodes which will be broadcast each week on Disney +.

Update 1

Blackwidow and many other films in Disney’s Marvel are delayed to the end of 2020 to 2021. Disney More France has always listed the Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision as the fall of 2020, but it seems that WandaVision could be delayed until 2021, there is no strong – resistant to this.

The television series, WandaVision was still filming, and the way things are, this may be delayed, however, we will update for the same thing. The other hand, Elizabeth Olsen teases WandaVision non-stop on social networks, which should arrive later this year.