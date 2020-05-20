WandaVision : stunts and action scenes teasées by a news of the casting ?

Several characters from the MCU will make their return in the series Disney+ WandaVisionand among them, we find the famous Monica Rambeau ! Embodied by Teyonah Parris, the young woman will be with the poster of this original program Marvel, since she will work for the new secret agency of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), S. W. O. R. D. Appeared in the guise of a child in Captain Marvelshe is the daughter of the pilot, Maria (Lashana Lynch), aka the best friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Its role remains quite mysterious for the moment, but we can already affirm that it will not turn the thumbs to the screen ! Proof is with a new ad casting, spottée on IMDB by a user of Twitter.

As you can see above, this series Marvel will be more powerful than the us suggest the synopsis ! The screenshot of the profile IMDB a professional stunt woman in charge of double Teyonah Parris on the occasion of one or several action scenes to prove it. “Monica Rambeau will obviously make driving freestyle in Wandavision” note the user comment. With a mother as a fighter pilot, this is not surprising ! The young woman should have a role that involves getting dirty the sleeves within the organization S. W. O. R. D., the importance of which in this series Disney+ could also explain the return of Jane Foster in Thor 4. As for Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision), we can guess that they also have beautiful waterfalls to offer us !