“WandaVision” : the new series Marvel will land eventually in 2020 on Disney+

(Relaxnews) – It is through a promotional video, presenting his films and series available in 2020 on its streaming platform, Disney has revealed to have advanced the date of the release of one of his original creations and Marvel. Worn by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, the series “WandaVision” will happen eventually in the course of the year on Disney+. When a first preview has been unveiled, the story of this new series is still ben mysterious.

The year 2020 starts well for fans of the Marvel universe. Initially scheduled for 2021, the new series “WandaVision” was finally released in the beginning of this new decade, has announced Disney via a publication on the Twitter account of Disney+. If no specific date has been mentioned for the moment, a first glimpse very short, the series design has been unveiled on this occasion.

Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here's a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year.

Announced in 2019, the series “WandaVision” was scheduled for release two years after the launch of Disney+ occurred on November 12, 2019, or current 2021. During the Comic Con of San Diego In 2019, Marvel Studios has yet announced that it is to be stopped on an exit in the spring of 2021.

Elizabeth Olsen will be back sooner than expected in the skin of Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (the red Witch), a woman with telepathic powers and telekinetic. She will be joined by his partner on the screen, the Vision, played by Paul Bettany. The two characters had made their entrance into the Marvel universe on the occasion of “Avengers : Age of Ultron” in 2015 before coming back in 2018 for “Avengers : Infinity War” and in 2019 for “Avengers : Endgame”.

Jac Schaeffer, hired also by Marvel for “Black Widow” expected in 2020, will sign the script, the production, and will act as showrunner on the series in which the plot takes place in the 1950s. For the moment, the number of episodes has not yet been revealed even if Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the series “will be a total of six hours.”

On the side of the casting, Kat Dennings (“2 Broke Girls”) will resume her character Darcy Lewis while Randall Park (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”, “Veep”) will be back in the skin’s FBI agent Jimmy Woo. Teyonah Parris (“Madmen,” “If Beale Street could talk”) will give life to the adult version of Monica Rambeau, discovery in “Captain Marvel” as a child.