WandaVision : the series Marvel’s soon return in the set ?

Phase 4 of the MCU will include new suites of some of the movies on Marvel heroes, and will introduce new ones, for example in “The Eternals” and “Shang-Chi”. But it will also mark the entry of characters in the MCU in productions for the small screen. One of the first series which will make its appearance on Disney+, which will feature the shows Marvel, will be “WandaVision”.

After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision will be the second series of the MCU to land on Disney+. His shooting had been suspended in march last, while rumours indicated that it was almost finished. But it is expected to resume in July.

Even if Marvel has not yet officially communicated on this subject, it is the organizers of a convention in which Paul Bettany, the interpreter of the Vision, should participate, who have sold the wick. They announced that he could finally not be there, since it has been recalled by Marvel to resume filming the series in the same period. The convention will be held from 10 to 12 July nextand we know, therefore, that the british actor should be running at this time.

In addition to Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, who will play the two main roles of the series, they will find other actors from different films of the MCU in WandaVision. Kat Dennings find his role of Darcy Lewis and Randall Park will play again Jimmy Woo.

On the side of the newcomers, Teynoah Parris will play Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn will be Agatha Harkness. As announced in a previous article, for several days, rumors insistent also announce thatEvan Petersthe interpreter of Quicksilver in the X-Men, has joined the series.

WandaVision will she be in time ?

It is not yet known if the period of production will have an impact on the release date of the series. It had already been amended by Marvel at the beginning of the year. WandaVision was originally scheduled to be unveiled in the spring of 2021, before we see its release date advanced in the month of December 2020.

If the filming of WandaVision came to resume in July, and he is, indeed, near the end, this should allow time for the production to finish the series for December. But there should be no doubt for this reason that the post-production has already started during the pandemic, which has not been confirmed.

Marvel might still decide to postpone the series, or at least do not rush to the finish, as the events that take place there are supposed to prepare the ground for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the release date of this film has been delayed, and is now set to the 23rd of march 2022. The House of Ideas could, therefore, decide to reduce the gap between these two productions.

It will have to wait for an official announcement from Marvel to learn a little more about the situation.