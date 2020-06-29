Wandavision : The series of 9 episodes

Interrupted due to the pandemic of covid-19 series Marvel Disney+ “Wandavision “ is scheduled to resume filming in July to finish the last shots. The output of the series carried by Paul Bettany (The Vision) and Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) pass between the series of the Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Lokior at the end of the year 2020, but the date is still subject to change.

According to a new report Murphy of the Multiversethe series could include 9 episodes and it would be of a length equal to that of the series Falcon And The Winter Soldierin about 6 hours. It is Anthony Mackie that was announced just a little new to the series to him.

Here is the synopsis official Wandavision :

“Wandavision” of Marvel Studios blends the style of classic comedies with the cinematic world of Marvel, in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) two beings to be dominated, to live their life to the outskirts of the ideal. You realize one day that not everything is necessarily real.

The series will be conducted by the Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as the head of the writer. The rest of the cast will be composed, among others, ofElizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn.