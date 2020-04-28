“WandaVision” : the spin-off of the Marvel universe will take place in the 50s

(Relaxnews) – Scarlet Witch and Vision will soon be back in their own series on Disney+, the streaming platform of the american giant. So for the moment, little information circulating about this new series in development, Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the plot will take place in the 50s. The shooting is planned for the fall of 2019 before an expected output current 2021.

The series from the Marvel universe to be precise. While Elizabeth Olsen is the poster for the blockbuster of the year with “Avengers : Endgame”, the interpreter of the Scarlet Witch has left to go to some confidences regarding the series in development on his character.

Dubbed “WandaVision”, the series, which will soon be available on the streaming platform, Disney+, will take place in the 1950s, revealed Elizabeth Olsen. The actress will Paul Bettany, the interpreter of Vision, his love partner, who will be the other main character of this series in development. “Paul and I are very much looking forward. There is an excellent group of writers. I believe that there will be a total of six hours,” announced the eldest of the sisters Olsen.

If the series “WandaVision” is expected two years after the launch of the platform, Disney+, attached to the 12 November, the filming is expected to begin in the fall, has also revealed the american actress. Jac Schaeffer, already involved in the writing of “Captain Marvel”, execute the script, the production, and will be the showrunner.

The character of Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch with telepathic powers and telekinetic, appeared for the first time in 2015 with “Avengers : Era of Ultron” as Vision, character played by Paul Bettany. Both resumed their respective roles in “Avengers : Infinity War” and then in the last Marvel, “Avengers : Endgame”, just released in theaters this Wednesday, April 24.