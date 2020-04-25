WandaVision : what the Red Witch is one of the characters the most powerful in the MCU ?

Expected in December next, the series WandaVision risk to talk about it ! While was unveiled the first images from the show Disney+ during the final of the Super Bowl to the sides of the Falcon and the Soldier of the Winter as well as Lokithe character of Wanda will finally have the right to a format that is personal and dedicated, which should teach us more about the capacity of his powers. It should be said that since Avengers : Age of Ultron, first film of the Marvel universe in which the viewer found Wanda Maximoff has never ceased to teaser its many powers. However, if she remained a secondary character in the face of the Avengers the original, it would seem that the heroine embodied by Elizabeth Olsen is one of the characters the most powerful in the MCU.

The Red Witch defying Thanos in Avengers : Endgame.

There are many people to think that the arrival of Captain Marvel in the MCU, gave to see one of the characters with the most extraordinary and powerful of the universe. However, they had forgotten that the Red Witch had already done a few wonders in certain products, notably in Avengers : Endgame in the face of Thanos in the final battle and but also in the comics. One of the indications headlamps vis-à-vis the amplitude of the powers of Scarlet Witch lies in the fact that the series WandaVision should be linked to Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. More specifically, if one asks how Wanda intends to bring to life her dear husband, she could do it from different alternate realities, this meaning then it is surely able to control the past. Others also assume that it could create new realities, or even embody the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.

The film fit-t-he a large part of the comics Marvel ?

The mental and physical strength that has Wanda is so impressive. If the series promises to be closer to the comics, then it should shoot a powerful heroine as a number of episodes adapted from comic books that Marvel can come into play. In addition, one of the peculiarities of Wanda lies in the fact that it does not look like other powerful super-heroes. If she certainly has not the physical strength of the Hulk or the battle skills of Captain America, the Scarlet Witch has powers that some heroes do not dare not even imagine, having, for example, managed to control the entirety of the Avengers in the Age of Ultron. Finally, the mere fact that Marvel studios headed by Kevin Feige, to devote an entire series to the Red Witch proves that the character possesses formidable capabilities in terms of time and space, that we long to discover on the platform Disney+ from next December !