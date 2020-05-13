WandaVision : Which characters from the MCU will make their return in the series Disney+ ?

Multiverse, the revelation of Wanda Maximoff in the Red Witch… WandaVision promises nice surprises for fans of the Marvel universe ! In addition to providing continuity to the projects of the MCUthe series will allow the return of many characters from the franchise. If the stars of the show, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will return to play their iconic characters of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, other familiar faces will make their come-back ! One thinks in particular of Darcy Lewis (view in Thor : The Dark World) performed by Kate Dennings. The former assistant to Jane Foster had disappeared from circulation for a long time and we can’t wait to see what will be his role in WandaVision. The student of political science could perhaps foil the tricks of Scarlet Witch ?

We find also Jimmy Woo (Rendall Park), preview in Ant-Man and the Wasp, will probably be his role as an agent of the FBI. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will also be of the party, and work visibly for the agency S. W. O. R. D. These new production photos confirm the return of these two characters in the MCU. Finally, it is also known that Kathryn Hahn will be integrated in the series of Disney+. According to the Wiki Marvel, it could be interpreted a certain Agnes, but information about its role remain thin. We do not know at all what will be its degree of involvement in the series WandaVision ! We can’t wait to see what these characters have in store for us…