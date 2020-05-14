WandaVision would have ended the shooting before COVID-19

Share

While Disney has not yet revealed what will happen with the first of WandaVision, a new report says that this series would already be in a state to be published.

Like many companies, Marvel Studios He also had to stop filming its new projects. Until now, the company has not announced when it will be back on these shoots. Although the situation is somewhat uncertain, many reports suggest that the studio could continue to work on productions as The falcon and the soldier of the winter. But apparently, this method would not be necessary with WandaVision.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, WandaVision would have managed to complete filming before all of the restrictions and measures of the pandemic are implemented. More specifically, the report indicates that “after all, the series has finished filming and it may be that the visual effects have also been carried out on the series. It remains only to edit it. “

In other words, according to this rumor, WandaVision would not have that edition and a few refilmations waiting before his first which is always scheduled for December. However, this does not mean that the series will actually be released on that date.

So … what will happen?

Beyond that, it is a rumor and nothing confirmed for the momentMarvel Studios it generally creates its productions in a certain order on the topics related to the coherence of their universe cohesive. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to think that eventually the first of WandaVision could be deferred to await the completion of the work The falcon and the soldier winter and leave the series with a beginning closer to what will be Doctor Strange in the multiverse madness. During this time, Tom Holland short to do part of an episode.

WandaVision It will resume the story of Wanda Maximoff following the events of Avengers: the End of the game and then it should somehow bring the vision destroyed, everything indicates that in this bet, Scarlet Witch will finally release its powers.

