Warhammer 2 includes a reference to Henry Cavill in the next DLC

There is no doubt that video games are a hobby that is no stranger to celebrities. We are at a time where this hobby has a broader scope and it is more common to know famous people who love to play. Henry Cavill is one of them. The actor who plays Geralt of Rivia in the series Netflix The Witcher sometimes has clearly stated that he was a player and that one of its franchises favorite was Warhammer. Well, the developers of this series have decided to include an interesting reference to the actor in the next DLC for Total War: Warhammer 2.

As reported by PCGamesN, in The guardian and the Paunchthe next DLC to come shortly on Total War: Warhammer 2, developer Creative Assembly refers to Henry Cavill. According to the website, a friend of the protagonist of the DLC Eltharion has a friend, Cavill, the lord of knowledge of Hoeth.

This character has abilities that refer to the actor as “White Wolf” (recalling, perhaps, his experience of destructive monsters in The Witcher). In addition, a text appears which reads as follows: “The good ideas they sometimes need a vocal support and supporters to carry out”, which helps to evoke the activities that Cavill likes to do, like painting the miniature figurines of Warhammer during the pandemic.

Creative Assembly has confirmed that this is a reference to the actor

Through a statement received by PCGamesN, the game director, Richard Aldridge, said that, like the fans, he is also excited when he plays with a new character, or painted his miniatures in the house, and has confirmed that the inclusion of Cavill, the lord of knowledge of Hoeth, as it is a nod to the british actor, because the studio thought that with the new DLC it would be a good time to include Henry.

“So, when I saw a certain Mr. Cavill to mention that it does nothing more than play Total War: Warhammer, or paint a few models during his free time, I thought it would be fun to inject it into the game, as we have done with various developers during these years. You can even find me, ” said Aldridge.

We’ll leave you with a picture of Cavill (via PCGamesN).

Cavill, the master of knowledge (via PCGamesN)

What do you think of this reference to the actor? Buy you this DLC? Tell us in the comments.

Henry Cavill has been touched by the epidemic of sars coronavirus (COVID-19). When the isolation has started in various parts of Europe, it was decided to stop the production. For this reason, the actor has spent a lot of time with him and to lighten the containment one day he shared on his social networks that he was painting miniature figurines of Warhammer. You can see more notes on Henry Cavill by visiting this page.

The guardian and the Paunch It will be on sale from 21 may next on PC. If you want to know more about the news of Total War: Warhammer 2, we invite you to see the file.

