Warm welcome to Ivanka Trump Ivory Coast

Ivanka Trump was on Wednesday in the Ivory Coast, where she has placed once again the emphasis on female entrepreneurship.

A welcome song to Ivanka Trump. The daughter and adviser of the american president was on Wednesday in the Ivory Coast, where she visited a cocoa plantation of Adzope. It was hosted by women working in the plantation, singing “We must work for the future of our children”, shows a video posted by Mac William Bishop, producer for NBC News. Ivanka Trump has danced with them, under the gaze of Mark Green and David Bohigian, respectively manager of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the acting president of the Overseas Private Investment Corp.

Women in the cocoa industry sing “One must work for the future of our children,” or “We must work for the future of our children,” as they wait to meet Ivanka Trump in Adzopé, Ivory Coast. pic.twitter.com/fU6oY9xHtm — Mac William Bishop (@MacWBishop) April 17, 2019

Wednesday morning, Ivanka Trump denounced gender inequality : “women in Côte d’ivoire have 25% of the cocoa plantations and make up 68% of the workforce, they earn only 21% of the revenue generated from cocoa production and have less than 15% of the land area of the continent.” “We are fighting for the change,” she wrote, adding the initials of the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a program that she supported, and that his father has passed.

Today, @USAID & I will visit a cocoa farm in Adzope!

▪️Women in Cote d’ivoire own 25% of cocoa farms + form 68% of the cocoa labor force

▪️Women earn only 21% of income generated from cocoa production

▪️Women own less than 15% of continent”s land

We’re fighting for change. #WGDP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 17, 2019

On Monday, the advisor to the us president was in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where she visited a coffee shop and a textile company. She then met Sahle-Work Zewde, the president of ethiopia, and attended a ceremony at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, as a tribute to the 157 people killed in the crash of a passenger plane of Ethiopian Airlines, last month.