Warms once again the internet in a bikini!

Enora Malagré: In this period of confinement, Instagram has become the marker of choice for population, starting with the public figures that will give heart to joy.

Since mid-march and the beginning of our quarantine imposed, there is one who has great fun on his account Instagram, it is Enora Malagré. In fact, over the days, the pretty blond goes there from its small plates, and fun even to dig up old photos to make you laugh its subscribers, but also sometimes for the dream.

Enora Malagré in a bikini on Instagram

We already knew it since a long time, but the ex-sidekick Cyril Hanouna is rather well done, in addition to having a head full. When the young woman had always taken a perverse pleasure in proving to her detractors that she was not only a physical, it does not remain about it less than proud of her curves, as shown in the last snapshot that she posted on his account Instagram. In this photo particularly beautiful, the host was amused by his airs of a James Bond Girl, in the face of this souvenir of a vacation in a very ” caliente “.

“Office of the legends 4 : ‘last summer when I was a James Bond Girl’ ” , she indicated in the legend with a sense of humor.

Its subscribers have not been slow to respond to this photograph, clearly delighted at what they had under the eyes. As well, the compliments were showering, some thinking already Enora Malagré as a future actress of hollywood action films.

“But what a siren ! “

“What class, but where is the vodka Martini in the shaker and not the spoon ? “

“Halle Berry is nothing in comparison “

“A beautiful weapon of mass destruction against 007 ! “

An avalanche of good words which have no doubt many liked the pretty blonde. And if one day it no longer recipe to the television or the radio, it could well be that she has found a new vocation.

Enora is revealed as a young girl

There are 4 days, it is in another context that the facilitator had unveiled a new photo of her, at the age of 17 years. In fact, in the last few weeks, Enora Malagré love out of the clichés of his past, to the point of naming this event ” The Office of the Legends “, the same name as the hit series. The story does not say if the ex-columnist of the TPMP is a fan or not, but one thing is for sure, his vintage camera has not failed to react to its subscribers.

They were able to discover Enora Malagré to 17 years old, sitting in front of a piano, even she was preparing for the entrance exam at the conservatoire according to his own confession.

Its subscribers, always very close to the young woman, responded with some teasing about his haircut, half-way between Madame de Sévigné and Nelly Olson from ” Little House on the Prairie “.

“Office of the legends 3, my legend of the day ’17 years ago when I was training for the conservatory’ #bureaudeslegendes #glenngould #fourireduregarddepressif #larobe “.

Fortunately, it takes more than that to unseat Enora Malagré, always full of self-deprecating, and who doesn’t hesitate to poke fun at itself in the company of his admirers.