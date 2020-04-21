Warner Bros changes the release dates of ` The Batman “, ` Sopranos ” prequel and more

Warner Bros brings key changes to its release schedule of films in the wake of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

With the theaters closed, and the productions of the next few films hanging, the studio has moved a number of its release date.

Up to now, “Tenet” of Christopher Nolan and the second film “Wonder Woman” will remain in their dates of July and August. However, many other films are pushed to new dates on the calendar.

“King Richard”, a biopic with Will Smith in the role of Venus and the father of Serena Williams, has been pushed back from November 2020 to November 2021. This is probably due to the fact that the film will seek to be a candidate for an Oscar and we don’t know how the awards season will take place. shake it to the following Covid-19.

The Academy Awards are one of the reasons why studios stick with the theatrical releases instead of switch to streaming video on demand. The academy requires a film to be screened in a commercial theater in Los Angeles county for at least seven days and was shown three times a day in order to be eligible for appointment.

Of course, one of the other reasons why the studios want theatrical releases is strictly financial. These companies may earn more money in the theaters than they can by posting their movies on demand. It is why only a handful of titles have chosen to go directly to the stream instead of waiting for the reopening of the rooms.

The movie prequel “the Sopranos” “The Many Saints of Newark” has also been pushed back from its release date in 2020, and will be released now in theaters in 2021.

The slate of super-heroes Warner Bros. has also been mixed. “The Batman” was moved to October 1, 2021, from the June 25, 2021; and “The Flash” will now be June 2, 2022, instead of 1 July 2022; and “Shazam 2” has been moved to November 4, 2022 1 April 2022.

In addition, the biopic untitled Elvis Presley Baz Luhrmann has been moved to November 5, 2021 October 1, 2021 and “In the Heights”, “Scoob” and “Malignant” are still without release dates.

Correction: the film of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” should be out in July. An earlier version has misspelled the name of the movie.