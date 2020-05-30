Warner Bros is preparing another movie with Margot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn

It has been revealed that Warner Bros would be in talks for a new film in which Margot Robbie would be to portray Harley Quinn.

According to the Web site of DCEU Mythic, several people have sent information according to which Warner had begun very early discussions on the next draft of the Harley on the big screen, although this project is still unknown.

The Web site also reveals that the plan of Warner for many years is that Harley Quinn is present every year in different films of DC after his memorable role in Suicide Squad. From this year, with Birds of Prey and the next year in the film the Suicide Squad, James Gunn, it could be that this production solo’s character arrives in 2022.

Birds of Prey has been introduced for the first time at the beginning of 2020, and although he has reported $ 201 million worldwide on a budget of 84 million dollars, the film was considered a failure at the box office compared to movies DC previous, plus it had the opening on The box office the lowest in DC in over a decade, grossing $ 33.2 million during the first three days of release.

Without doubt, the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn would not be a surprise, because previously Robbie itself has provided guidance on future projects in the DCEU, in a more of The Suicide Squad, it only remains, therefore, to see what will happen to it in future projects. the DCEU.