Warner Bros pushes The Batman, Shazam 2…

Coronavirus requires, the production companies push their works, and this, in all areas. After the video game The Last of Us 2 and the Disney movies such as Black Widow and Mulan, it is the turn of Warner Bros to announce a whole bunch of reports. This will especially be the case of the highly-anticipated The Batman, with in the leading role Robert Pattinson, which has seen its release date shifted several months : instead of landing the 23 June 2021, it will come out in our theatres in the month of October.

This will be the case also with the result of Shazam, called simply Shazam 2, that instead of going out in march 2022, may be seen at the cinema in November 2022. Wonder Woman 1984, with Gal Gadot, had already been pushed back to August 12, 2020. In contrast, The Flash, himself, has seen his output advanced by a few days, from the 29th of June in the month of June.

The rest, for the more miners, The Many Saint of Newark, a series prequel to the Soprano, don’t come out at the beginning of November, but during the month of march 2021. The biopic on Elvis Presley be launched in theaters in November 2021 instead of October. A series of reports that could worsen if the coronavirus continues to thrive.