Warner does not believe in Henry Cavill !

Henry Cavill may not be part of the adventure in the second part of Superman. Sad news for fans of the actor.

Bad news for fans of Henry Cavill ! The production company Warner Bros does not seem to believe in the success of a second panel of Superman with the actor. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

The british actor is well and truly cursed ! In fact, throughout his career, Henry Cavill has had to face many tests.

After having lost the role ofEdward Cullen in the famous saga Twilight, this is a James Bond who has not had the opportunity to be.

But after considerable efforts and a will of iron, the actor The Witcher finish by drilling in the 7th item Of fact, it is thanks to Superman the young man was able to make himself known.

He was allowed to, ofaccept the role of his life in the successful series from Netflix. But despite his fame, things do not seem to have been acquired by the actor.

It seems even that is in the negotiation with the production company, Warner Bros And this, in order to retrieve his costume of Superman for the next DC !

Henry Cavill will not be, perhaps, more Superman !

Unfortunately, Warner does not seem to believe in the success ofa sequel to the Zack Snyder movie. In effect, Superman : the Man of Steel he had not conquered the fans of the genre.

However, Zack Snyder’s Justice League had been much talk of him announcing his arrival in HBO Max in the year 2021. But the production seems to want to change things.

So you would be looking for an actor younger to represent the super-hero. Henry Cavill, then, you had to fight to keep his place. Recently, the actor announced :

” I’m not giving up this role. There are still a lot of things I would like to offer to Superman. There are still many stories to tell… “

” I want to embody the comic books. It is important to me…. My current position is : wait until you see the result. ”

