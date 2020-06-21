Warner has pushed back the release date of some of his films

Bad news : as a result of the uncertainty in the united States in connection with the re-opening of the theater for fear of the Coronavirus, the studios, Warner has taken the decision to extend the launch of their upcoming films in the united States.

Among these films, we find Principle and Wonder Woman 1984 that had to be the blockbuster of the summer Warner. But we also find the movies Sacred Witch, Tom and Jerry, Godzilla vs Kong or Mhastrix 4.

Principle Christopher Nolan is the film who comes off the best. The disturbing thriller from the director of Dunkerque with John David Washington you have the opportunity to see its release delayed only two weeks. The release date of the film thus moves from July 17, the July 31,. The movie was to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the release of Start.

The next adventures of the super-heroine of the amazon Wonder Woman with Gal Gadot they are staggered of two months. Instead of going out On the 14th of Augustthe film will be released in the 2 the next month of October.

The next film Robert Zemeckis (Back to the future, Forrest Gump, The Footright Sacred witch and adapted from a novel by Roald Dahl was released on the 10th of October. Finally, it is intended for 2021.

The adaptation in movie of cartoon Tom and Jerry the mixture of cgi and live action, in your casting Chloë Grace Moretz, Ken Jeong or Michael Peña finally is scheduled for the March 5, 2021. He had to leave The 23 of December nextcoinciding with the Christmas holiday.

The film Godzilla vs Kong by Adam Wingard not going to leave before the may 21, 2021. The meeting between Godzilla and King Kong it provided the basis for the next 20 November.

Finally, we have the fourth installment of the movie series Array. Signed Lana Wachowski, its release date shows postponed a year : the April 21, 2021is going to be the On April 1, 2022.

These dates only on american soil, we don’t know what is going to be for the rest of the world.