Warner is considering an upcoming film centered on Harley Quinn

The character ofHarley Quinn played by Margot Robbie is ultra-popular among fans of DC Comics and DCEU since its first appearance in Suicide Squad (2016) and his film solo Birds of Prey (2020)who , in spite of a failure at the box office worldwide, received a good critical reception. We will find Harley Quinn in the reboot Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn who will come out for the August 4, 2021 in the company of other players of the first game as Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jay Courtney.

According to a new report DCEU Mythic, Warner Bros. began discussions early enough for the next projectHarley Quinn on the big screen and this, in spite of the commercial failure of the film Cathy Yan this year. Although there is currently no indication of what might be the long-feature film, fans of DC speculate already around a potential film Gotham City Sirens that would be about the collaboration between Catwoman, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.

This could delight the fans who have, for the most part, enjoyed the colorful and pop Birds of Prey. For the moment, if Margot Robbie remains on schedule in his role, we don’t know what destiny reserve Warner the panel of secondary characters of Birds of Prey as Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).

While the box-office Birds of Prey if brutally stopped around 200 million in revenue worldwide, its launch premature video-on-demand has rather been a success, encouraging Warner consider another project DC-related character. New information should arrive soon.