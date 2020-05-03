Warner said he already found the substitute of Henry Cavill in the role of Superman ? – Topical Film

Oh, we can feel that we are in the process of leaving for a tour. After months of contradictions and uncertainties regarding Ben Affleck as Batman, we start again may be the same thing with Henry Cavill and Superman.

Usually, when one wants to forget, a period a little dark part of its history, Hollywood, we apply the policy of scorched earth. It has all of the world, it makes people have amnesia, and we made sure to go on a healthy soil, or close to it. Only, now that we live in the future, everything goes faster and the race at the box office doesn’t take as much of his time. Then one takes the lead.

The champion of the year

The recent success of Joker having confirmed that the DCEU was history and that Warner and DC had probably found their own box, there is no doubt that the executives take the opportunity to settle all their accounts with their past. Proof is the The Batman that will turn soon Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson in the costume. A Batman younger and more energetic.

Obviously, it will be the same for Superman since this fact many of the rumors have to announce the departure of Henry Cavill. However, the actor has to know very recently that he had perhaps not yet finished with the son of Krypton, and that he was anxious to embody it. A statement that may soon be obsolete since the site Joblo we ad (via Men’s Health) that Warner is already engaged in an active search for his replacement.

Henry Cavill wants to believe it

It would seem, moreover, that the studio already has an idea in mind since the rumor is that the actor David Corenswet would make it to the top of the list. Young american comedian of 26 yearsit is best known for his participation in the series The Politician from Ryan Murphy, which is available on Netflix. Of course, it is only a rumor, unfounded and unofficial for the momentthe mass is not yet known, but it shows that things are moving on the side of Superman in the hallways of the studio.

We just hope that this will not be done no matter how.

David Corenswet