Was seen by you… the Love of life, a charming romantic comedy

Anna Kendrick is the heroine of this series, fresh and cool, love Life, beautiful romcom that is eaten as a candy.

What is it, in love with Life ? Darby Carter (Anna Kendrick) is a young new yorker who leads a pleasant life among their group of friends, and his work in the field of art. the Only drawback : your love of life, his relations with successive, always ending in failure. His first story seriously with Augie (Jin Ha), his relationship with his ex-chief Bradley (Scoot Mc Nairy), her marriage to Magnus (Nick Cash), your relationship with Danny (Gus Halper) : follow the young woman through the years and the romances that, in one way or another, have marked and allow it to evolve.

In the programming of the new platform HBO Max, this is without doubt the series The love of life that has the majority of the attention. Written and directed by Sam Boyd starring muse millennial Anna Kendrick (see in movies in the saga Twilight), this romantic comedy is the broadcast of July 9, OCS. Romantic comedy, yes : classic but fresh, and charming – and with a little twist that allows you to go a little bit further.

The heroine of this story is called Darby. Like so many other female characters before her, looking for Love with a big… but definitely hard to find. His first significant relationship, to the more recent, going through an adventure without following day, the reunion with his crush from high school, or a failed marriage, it follows the thread of their stories in a chronological account. The various episodes follow a similar pattern : Darby made an encounter, the relationship blossoms… and the right thing to do. Sometimes because of him, sometimes because of Darby, sometimes simply due to the circumstances. You can see the torque bind, evolve and separate ; Darby suffers from the breakdown, is recovering and get to know someone more.

And if, finally, Augie was the Great Lord of Darby ?

To bulk (and, therefore, not in order of appearance or importance), we have : Augie, her first story seriously ; Bradley, his old boss older than her and only divorced ; Danny “two phones “an adventure of a night, who does not know the name of the family ; Grant, whom he met at a wedding ; Augie, the second round; Luke, his love of the school with which you are connecting ; Magnus, your future ex-husband … Is a gallery of male characters and the variety of the most charming to the most toxic.

A heroine adorable at the same time funny and poignant, the humor of the voice-over of an omniscient observer (did you know ? On average, we know seven relations in the course of our love life), the ballet of the top contenders in a row, part of the fantasy of a New York zip : The Love Of Life the take of the features and even the clichés of the romcom. The format of a good idea of the ten episodes of thirty minutes gives rhythm to the set, but a priori, this is not a series that revolutionized the genre. Afterwards, either. However, as the narrative progresses, The Love Of Life brings his personal touch. This is not immediately apparent, but the angle changes subtly and gives another dimension to the story and its protagonist.

Darby could be the daughter of one of the characters so often embodied in the film of Meg Ryan, the small sister of Carrie Bradshaw, or one of the protagonists of the series Modern Love. Under the guise of the beautiful Anna Kendrick, it has this side girl next door accessible, this mixture of humour and charm, gentleness and a strong temperament. She is cute, touching, endearing and a little clueless. It is also a young woman terribly romantic, which clings to the idea that she absolutely must have a man in your life to find happiness. At least, in the beginning…

Darby (Anna Kendrick), a perfect heroine of a romantic comedy

Because throughout the episodes, Darby matures and reaches a psychological depth that are unexpected. In the first place, the story expands gradually to cover other aspects of your life. Although the majority of the episodes focus on stories of the heart, is incorporated little by little their relations of friendship or professional. For example, when she comes to help her best friend Sara (Zoe Chao), a young man disturbed the self-destructive behavior ; when she argues with her mother (Hope Davis), with whom his relationship is not-said ; or when she went up the ladder to try to achieve their professional ambitions.

Is located outside of the sphere of romance, with your dreams and desires… and also the emotional baggage that it lugs around. There is something psychological, but finely brought, in Love Live. The lovers of chess and disappointments cause every time a small awareness : Darby, see their weaknesses, the recurring pattern, which leads her to seek some sort of validation in the eyes of the other. It developed, as it is understood that must exist for and by itself. The Love Of Life it is in fact a (or the) history(s) of love : the Darby with friends or successive and also the Darby with himself. And it is this that makes the series so charming, the more modern and less naïve than one might think at first.

In the beginning, it is said that Love Life is a romantic comedy and sympathetic, although without powerful and full of clichés. However, as Darby, of the Life, the Love grows throughout its episodes– or because the story itself is full of surprises, or because of the changes that affect heroin, either because appear in tones that affect subtly the tone. Yes, it is a romantic comedy, fresh and nice, but less basic than you might think. The love of Life has also been renewed for a second season and will take the form of an anthology : we’ll meet again, Darby, but we’re going to follow another character, already far this season. That ? Bets are open…

The love of life (HBO, Max)

10 episodes of 30′ approximately.

Broadcast on OCS from the 9th of July.