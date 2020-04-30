Watch as Tom Holland shares accidentally the answers to his quiz on the pub Marvel

Tom Holland has accidentally shared the answers to his quiz, pub Marvel live on the social networks. More importantly, the star of Spider-Man: far from home and has now shared the entirety of the quiz of the pub that all the fans can enjoy it in cases where they could not watch live. The event was organized by The Brother’s Trust of the netherlands in the aim of bringing together the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This was not a charity event, it was just the young actor and his brothers, who were trying to entertain all those who were trapped inside.

The quiz of the pub Marvel started 20 hours, Uk time, today and has lasted more than an hour. Tom Holland responded to questions from the fans, has played the Avengers: Endgame to blow the whole world and drank in a cup of Iron Man. However, things started to become funny after the fans of the MCU have discovered that the answers to the questions were printed on the back of the cards, and this was clearly visible when Holland was reading the questions. His brother had to go to another room after the fans have started to mock him. Even after having been alerted to the situation, the young actor has even done it several times.

We don’t know exactly what Tom Holland drank in his cup Iron Man, but it was probably a part of the gin aviation Ryan Reynolds, because the actor of Deadpool has recently sent a case to Holland. The star of Spider-Man: far from home and has admitted that he and his friends drank a lot because they stayed inside all the time, which led him to announce that he was going to be dry for a week. This came to an end a few hours later when the case of Gin lands on his door.

Regardless of giving a lot of answers, Tom Holland has provided to the fans of MCU in the world of entertainment for the day. Even after the fact, watching the video is quite entertaining, so if you haven’t seen it yet, you can check it out here and see if you know one of the answers of the quiz Marvel without looking at the cards of Holland. Though the actor has done his best to not spoil any project MCU recently, it seems to mess things up is probably in his DNA.

Charlie Cox has revealed in a new interview that he was not involved in the next ” Spider-Man 3, although some fans have the impression that he was playing. If this was the case, this is really only a matter of time, and a few shots Aviation Gin, before that Tom Holland does not spoil the whole third movie, and a possible emergence of Matt Murdock Cox series Daredevil. Fans of Marvel will simply have to stay on the lookout for other live events in Holland in the near future. While we’re waiting, you can look at the stream Instagram of Tom Holland of all of the quiz of the pub Marvel above.

